World Cup Qualifying - European
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein0ArmeniaArmenia0

Liechtenstein v Armenia

World Cup Qualifying - European

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Büchel
  • 15Yildiz
  • 6MalinSubstituted forGrünenfelderat 45'minutes
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 23Hofer
  • 3Göppel
  • 14Meier
  • 18Hasler
  • 8Sele
  • 10Frick
  • 7FrickBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 5Marxer
  • 9Vogt
  • 11Beck
  • 12Hobi
  • 13Grünenfelder
  • 16Wolfinger
  • 17Frommelt
  • 19Marxer
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Ospelt
  • 22Ospelt

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 2Calisir
  • 3Haroyan
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 17Udo
  • 5GrigoryanSubstituted forKarapetianat 45'minutes
  • 7BayramyanBooked at 31mins
  • 22AdamyanBooked at 49mins
  • 14Briasco

Substitutes

  • 4Voskanyan
  • 6Kocharyan
  • 8Muradyan
  • 9Babayan
  • 10Shaghoyan
  • 12Aivazov
  • 15Ishkhanyan
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 18Miranyan
  • 20Karapetian
  • 21Grigoryan
  • 23Bichakhchyan
Referee:
Julian Weinberger

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home0
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Norberto Briasco (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan with a headed pass.

  3. Booking

    Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).

  5. Post update

    Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Norberto Briasco (Armenia).

  7. Post update

    Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liechtenstein. Noah Frick tries a through ball, but Nicolas Hasler is caught offside.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia. Aleksandre Karapetian replaces Artak Grigoryan.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Liechtenstein. Rafael Grünenfelder replaces Andreas Malin.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 0.

  15. Booking

    Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. Kamo Hovhannisyan tries a through ball, but Norberto Briasco is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Armenia. André Calisir tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Greece10101101
3Spain10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Georgia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Austria11001013
3Moldova11001013
4Faroe Islands100101-10
5Scotland100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11004043
2Hungary11002023
3Albania11001013
4Andorra100101-10
5Poland100102-20
6San Marino100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11003033
2Romania11002023
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5North Macedonia100102-20
6Iceland100103-30
