Liechtenstein v Armenia

Attempt saved. Norberto Briasco (Armenia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Büchel
- 15Yildiz
- 6MalinSubstituted forGrünenfelderat 45'minutes
- 4Kaufmann
- 23Hofer
- 3Göppel
- 14Meier
- 18Hasler
- 8Sele
- 10Frick
- 7FrickBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 5Marxer
- 9Vogt
- 11Beck
- 12Hobi
- 13Grünenfelder
- 16Wolfinger
- 17Frommelt
- 19Marxer
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Ospelt
- 22Ospelt
Armenia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Yurchenko
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 2Calisir
- 3Haroyan
- 13Hovhannisyan
- 11Barseghyan
- 17Udo
- 5GrigoryanSubstituted forKarapetianat 45'minutes
- 7BayramyanBooked at 31mins
- 22AdamyanBooked at 49mins
- 14Briasco
Substitutes
- 4Voskanyan
- 6Kocharyan
- 8Muradyan
- 9Babayan
- 10Shaghoyan
- 12Aivazov
- 15Ishkhanyan
- 16Beglaryan
- 18Miranyan
- 20Karapetian
- 21Grigoryan
- 23Bichakhchyan
- Referee:
- Julian Weinberger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Khoren Bayramyan with a headed pass.
Booking
Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sargis Adamyan (Armenia).
Post update
Aron Sele (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Norberto Briasco (Armenia).
Post update
Livio Meier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sargis Adamyan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandre Karapetian (Armenia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hovhannes Hambardzumyan with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Liechtenstein. Noah Frick tries a through ball, but Nicolas Hasler is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Armenia. Aleksandre Karapetian replaces Artak Grigoryan.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Rafael Grünenfelder replaces Andreas Malin.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Armenia 0.
Booking
Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Khoren Bayramyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yanik Frick (Liechtenstein).
Post update
Offside, Armenia. Kamo Hovhannisyan tries a through ball, but Norberto Briasco is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Armenia. André Calisir tries a through ball, but Sargis Adamyan is caught offside.
Post update
Sargis Adamyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.