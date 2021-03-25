World Cup Qualifying - European
HungaryHungary2PolandPoland0

Hungary v Poland

Last updated on

Line-ups

Hungary

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 5FiolaBooked at 8mins
  • 6Orban
  • 4Szalai
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 8Nagy
  • 13Kalmar
  • 3Hangya
  • 9Szalai
  • 20Sallai

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 7Nego
  • 10Cseri
  • 11Varga
  • 12Dibusz
  • 16Gazdag
  • 17Varga
  • 18Sigér
  • 19Schafer
  • 21Botka
  • 22Toth
  • 23Nikolics

Poland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 18BereszynskiBooked at 49mins
  • 8HelikBooked at 34mins
  • 5Bednarek
  • 19Szymanski
  • 16Moder
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 3Reca
  • 20Zielinski
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Milik

Substitutes

  • 2Piatkowski
  • 4Dawidowicz
  • 6Augustyniak
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Rybus
  • 14Kozlowski
  • 15Glik
  • 17Placheta
  • 21Jozwiak
  • 22Fabianski
  • 23Piatek
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Hungary 2, Poland 0. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by László Kleinheisler.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Attila Fiola.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski with a cross.

  5. Booking

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Willi Orban (Hungary).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Hungary 1, Poland 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hungary 1, Poland 0.

  12. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  15. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).

  17. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Moder.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Jakub Moder (Poland).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

Top Stories