Hungary v Poland

Goal! Hungary 2, Poland 0. Ádám Szalai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Hungary
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Gulácsi
- 5FiolaBooked at 8mins
- 6Orban
- 4Szalai
- 14Lovrencsics
- 15Kleinheisler
- 8Nagy
- 13Kalmar
- 3Hangya
- 9Szalai
- 20Sallai
Substitutes
- 2Lang
- 7Nego
- 10Cseri
- 11Varga
- 12Dibusz
- 16Gazdag
- 17Varga
- 18Sigér
- 19Schafer
- 21Botka
- 22Toth
- 23Nikolics
Poland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Szczesny
- 18BereszynskiBooked at 49mins
- 8HelikBooked at 34mins
- 5Bednarek
- 19Szymanski
- 16Moder
- 10Krychowiak
- 3Reca
- 20Zielinski
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Milik
Substitutes
- 2Piatkowski
- 4Dawidowicz
- 6Augustyniak
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 13Rybus
- 14Kozlowski
- 15Glik
- 17Placheta
- 21Jozwiak
- 22Fabianski
- 23Piatek
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Roland Sallai (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by László Kleinheisler.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Attila Fiola.
Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski with a cross.
Booking
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willi Orban (Hungary).
Second Half
Second Half begins Hungary 1, Poland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hungary 1, Poland 0.
Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by László Kleinheisler (Hungary).
Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michal Helik (Poland).
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Moder.
Hand ball by Jakub Moder (Poland).
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).