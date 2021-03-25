Andorra v Albania

Berat Djimsiti (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Andorra
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gomes
- 18RubioBooked at 44mins
- 20Llovera
- 3Vales
- 15San Nicolás
- 16Martínez Palau
- 4Rebés RuizBooked at 25mins
- 8Vieira de VasconcelosBooked at 7mins
- 17Cervós Moro
- 22Fernández
- 10Aláez
Substitutes
- 2Martínez
- 5García Miramontes
- 6Alavedra
- 7Pujol Pons
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pires Costa
- 14San Nicolás
- 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
- 21García
- 23Clemente Garcés
Albania
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Berisha
- 18Ismajli
- 15Kumbulla
- 6DjimsitiBooked at 56mins
- 4Hysaj
- 7Bare
- 8Gjasula
- 9MemushajBooked at 17mins
- 3Lenjani
- 16CikalleshiBooked at 20mins
- 10ManajBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 2Memolla
- 5Veseli
- 11Uzuni
- 12Selmani
- 13Ajeti
- 14Laci
- 17Broja
- 19Doka
- 20Ramadani
- 21Roshi
- 22Kamberi
- 23Strakosha
- Referee:
- Volen Chinkov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).
Post update
Álex Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rey Manaj (Albania) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross.
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Post update
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).
Post update
Offside, Andorra. Max Llovera tries a through ball, but Cucu is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Andorra 0, Albania 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Andorra 0, Albania 1.
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj following a set piece situation.
Booking
Chus Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ermir Lenjani (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Chus Rubio (Andorra).
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).