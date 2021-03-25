World Cup Qualifying - European
AndorraAndorra0AlbaniaAlbania1

Andorra v Albania

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Andorra

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gomes
  • 18RubioBooked at 44mins
  • 20Llovera
  • 3Vales
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 4Rebés RuizBooked at 25mins
  • 8Vieira de VasconcelosBooked at 7mins
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 22Fernández
  • 10Aláez

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez
  • 5García Miramontes
  • 6Alavedra
  • 7Pujol Pons
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pires Costa
  • 14San Nicolás
  • 19Rodrigues Gonçalves
  • 21García
  • 23Clemente Garcés

Albania

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Berisha
  • 18Ismajli
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 6DjimsitiBooked at 56mins
  • 4Hysaj
  • 7Bare
  • 8Gjasula
  • 9MemushajBooked at 17mins
  • 3Lenjani
  • 16CikalleshiBooked at 20mins
  • 10ManajBooked at 53mins

Substitutes

  • 2Memolla
  • 5Veseli
  • 11Uzuni
  • 12Selmani
  • 13Ajeti
  • 14Laci
  • 17Broja
  • 19Doka
  • 20Ramadani
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Kamberi
  • 23Strakosha
Referee:
Volen Chinkov

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Berat Djimsiti (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Albania).

  3. Post update

    Álex Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Booking

    Rey Manaj (Albania) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

  8. Post update

    Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Andorra. Max Llovera tries a through ball, but Cucu is caught offside.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Andorra 0, Albania 1.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Andorra 0, Albania 1.

  13. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Max Llovera (Andorra).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marash Kumbulla (Albania) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj following a set piece situation.

  16. Booking

    Chus Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Ermir Lenjani (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Chus Rubio (Andorra).

  19. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcio Vasconcelos (Andorra).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11004043
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11002023
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5Iceland100102-20
6North Macedonia100102-20
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories