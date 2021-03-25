World Cup Qualifying - European
IsraelIsrael0DenmarkDenmark2

Israel v Denmark

Line-ups

Israel

Formation 5-3-2

  • 18Marciano
  • 2DasaSubstituted forKandilat 85'minutes
  • 17Elhamed
  • 21TibiBooked at 64mins
  • 20Abu HannaSubstituted forLaviat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 12MenachemSubstituted forHazizaat 85'minutes
  • 6NatchoSubstituted forGolasaat 68'minutes
  • 8Peretz
  • 11Solomon
  • 10DabburSubstituted forWeissmanat 61'minutes
  • 7Zahavi

Substitutes

  • 1Nitzan
  • 3Kandil
  • 4Blorian
  • 5Taha
  • 9Haziza
  • 13Arad
  • 14Weissman
  • 15Lavi
  • 16Abu Fani
  • 19Knaan
  • 22Golasa
  • 23Kleyman

Denmark

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1SchmeichelBooked at 54mins
  • 18Wass
  • 4Kjaer
  • 6Christensen
  • 5MaehleSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 86'minutes
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8DelaneySubstituted forNørgaardat 88'minutes
  • 20PoulsenSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 77'minutes
  • 10Eriksen
  • 9BraithwaiteBooked at 7mins
  • 21WindSubstituted forAndersenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Andersen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 7Jensen
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13Jonsson
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Lössl
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 19Schöne
  • 22Rönnow
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Israel 0, Denmark 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Israel 0, Denmark 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Israel. Dor Peretz tries a through ball, but Dolev Haziza is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Dor Peretz.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Christian Nørgaard replaces Thomas Delaney.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shon Weissman (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Jens Stryger Larsen replaces Joakim Maehle.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Maor Kandil replaces Eli Dasa.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Dolev Haziza replaces Sun Menachem.

  11. Post update

    Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Wass with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Dor Peretz.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Denmark. Joachim Andersen replaces Jonas Wind.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Israel. Eyal Golasa replaces Bibras Natcho.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Israel 0, Denmark 2. Jonas Wind (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11001013
2Sweden11001013
3Kosovo00000000
4Georgia100101-10
5Greece100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11003123
2Italy11002023
3Lithuania00000000
4Bulgaria100113-20
5Northern Ireland100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Moldova11001013
3Austria10100001
4Scotland10100001
5Faroe Islands100101-10
6Israel100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11004043
2Hungary11001013
3Albania11001013
4Poland100101-10
5Andorra100101-10
6San Marino100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11002023
2Romania11002023
3Liechtenstein10100001
4Armenia10100001
5Iceland100102-20
6North Macedonia100102-20
