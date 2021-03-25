Israel v Denmark

Match ends, Israel 0, Denmark 2.
Line-ups
Israel
Formation 5-3-2
- 18Marciano
- 2DasaSubstituted forKandilat 85'minutes
- 17Elhamed
- 21TibiBooked at 64mins
- 20Abu HannaSubstituted forLaviat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 12MenachemSubstituted forHazizaat 85'minutes
- 6NatchoSubstituted forGolasaat 68'minutes
- 8Peretz
- 11Solomon
- 10DabburSubstituted forWeissmanat 61'minutes
- 7Zahavi
Substitutes
- 1Nitzan
- 3Kandil
- 4Blorian
- 5Taha
- 9Haziza
- 13Arad
- 14Weissman
- 15Lavi
- 16Abu Fani
- 19Knaan
- 22Golasa
- 23Kleyman
Denmark
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1SchmeichelBooked at 54mins
- 18Wass
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 5MaehleSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 86'minutes
- 23Højbjerg
- 8DelaneySubstituted forNørgaardat 88'minutes
- 20PoulsenSubstituted forSkov Olsenat 77'minutes
- 10Eriksen
- 9BraithwaiteBooked at 7mins
- 21WindSubstituted forAndersenat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Andersen
- 3Vestergaard
- 7Jensen
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Dolberg
- 13Jonsson
- 14Damsgaard
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Lössl
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 19Schöne
- 22Rönnow
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Israel 0, Denmark 2.
Offside, Israel. Dor Peretz tries a through ball, but Dolev Haziza is caught offside.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Dor Peretz.
Substitution, Denmark. Christian Nørgaard replaces Thomas Delaney.
Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Shon Weissman (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eyal Golasa.
Substitution, Denmark. Jens Stryger Larsen replaces Joakim Maehle.
Substitution, Israel. Maor Kandil replaces Eli Dasa.
Substitution, Israel. Dolev Haziza replaces Sun Menachem.
Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Wass with a cross.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Dor Peretz.
Substitution, Denmark. Andreas Skov Olsen replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Substitution, Denmark. Joachim Andersen replaces Jonas Wind.
Substitution, Israel. Eyal Golasa replaces Bibras Natcho.
Goal! Israel 0, Denmark 2. Jonas Wind (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.