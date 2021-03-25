World Cup Qualifying - European
GermanyGermany19:45IcelandIceland
Venue: SCHAUINSLAND-REISEN-ARENA

Germany's Jonas Hofmann tests positive before World Cup qualifier

Jonas Hofmann in training on Wednesday
Jonas Hofmann (left) trained with the rest of the Germany squad on Wednesday before testing positive

Germany's Jonas Hofmann has tested positive for coronavirus before their World Cup qualifier against Iceland.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder returned a positive test on Wednesday but was "symptom free" and has gone into immediate isolation.

Germany take on Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday (19:45 GMT kick-off).

They also travel to Romania on Sunday and host North Macedonia on Wednesday but are confident "this will remain the only case" within the German camp.

National team director Oliver Bierhoff added: "Of course, this news is bitter so shortly before the game, for the coach and the entire team.

"But we are in good spirits that this will remain the only case as we have been very disciplined in taking all the hygienic measures. Naturally, we will implement all the requirements of the authorities."           

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11003213
2Portugal11001013
3Luxembourg00000000
4R. of Ireland100123-10
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze10102201
2Finland10102201
3Ukraine10101101
4France10101101
5Kazakhstan00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11006243
2Belgium11003123
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11003033
2Turkey11004223
3Montenegro11002113
4Latvia100112-10
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Slovenia11001013
3Slovakia10100001
4Cyprus10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100113-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

