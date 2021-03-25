Last updated on .From the section Football

Jonas Hofmann (left) trained with the rest of the Germany squad on Wednesday before testing positive

Germany's Jonas Hofmann has tested positive for coronavirus before their World Cup qualifier against Iceland.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder returned a positive test on Wednesday but was "symptom free" and has gone into immediate isolation.

Germany take on Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday (19:45 GMT kick-off).

They also travel to Romania on Sunday and host North Macedonia on Wednesday but are confident "this will remain the only case" within the German camp.

National team director Oliver Bierhoff added: "Of course, this news is bitter so shortly before the game, for the coach and the entire team.

"But we are in good spirits that this will remain the only case as we have been very disciplined in taking all the hygienic measures. Naturally, we will implement all the requirements of the authorities."