John Souttar damaged his Achilles for the second time in January 2019, and has not played since

Hearts defender John Souttar says he is training pain-free for the first time in a year-and-a-half as he nears a return from a snapped Achilles tendon.

The 24-year-old suffered the damage last January, having previously spent nine months out with the same injury.

Souttar was an unused substitute as Hearts crashed out of the Scottish Cup to Brora Rangers on Tuesday, his first match-day inclusion in almost 400 days.

"This year will hopefully be the making of me," he said.

"This is the first time I've not been in pain since the first game of last season. The first time I've trained without thinking about pain or having to take anti-inflammatories to get through stuff.

"Physically, I feel the best I've felt in my career in terms of strength and pace. I need a few more weeks' training, just for sharpness, getting touches of the ball again, but hopefully I'll get a couple of games towards the end of the season."

The Scotland centre-back believes he came back too quickly from his first Achilles rupture, as Hearts laboured at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, before ultimately being relegated last year.

This time, he has "left no stone unturned", and says becoming a father to daughter Myla has helped take his mind off football.

"It was important I wasn't selfless," Souttar added. "Previous injuries, I've rushed back for the club and the team, especially the one last season.

"I came back under Daniel Stendel in the January, I was about 50-60% fit but it was the position we were in at the time, bottom of the league, and it was important I got back.

"There's nothing better in life than becoming a father. That was perfect timing because it gave me something else to focus on, and an added drive because you're looking after a baby, you have to strive to do your best. That was amazing for me, it probably worked out perfectly in terms of timing and distractions."

Despite their 16-point lead at the Championship summit, Tuesday's cup shock wrought by the Highland League side has upped the pressure on head coach Robbie Neilson, with a number of supporters growing unhappy and threatening to protest at Tynecastle.

"I don't think we're going to put a smile back on their faces this season," Souttar said. "Even if we win the next six games, I don't think it will make a difference, and rightly so. But next season, to get Hearts back where we belong, has got to be our aim.

"We've got to go into the summer feeling good, not just limping over the line. We've got to win the title convincingly and next season we've got to push again and get this club back to where it has to be. We've got to be challenging for Europe, top four, and we've got the drive to do that."