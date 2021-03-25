Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Angry Hearts fans have been urged "in the strongest possible manner" not to gather in protest at Tynecastle.

Some supporters had indicated they may demonstrate on Saturday as the Scottish Championship leaders host Queen of the South.

Hearts suffered a shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Highland League Brora Rangers on Tuesday.

"We do not need to remind anyone that we are still in the midst of worldwide pandemic," said chairman Ann Budge. external-link

"Nor do we need to remind you that it is unlawful for crowds to gather in public places due to current Covid-19 restrictions. We must, therefore, urge all fans, in the strongest possible manner, not to congregate at Tynecastle Park on Saturday."

Hearts sit 16 points clear at the top of the Championship with six games remaining, and although they were unbeaten in nine matches before the second-round defeat, four of those ended in draws.

A number of uninspiring performances and dropped points against Arbroath, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Raith Rovers and Queen of South, have irked supporters.

Head coach Robbie Neilson said he "totally understands" the frustration of the fans.

"But in the current times, I think it's highly inadvisable to go and do it [protest]," he added. "Yes, vent the frustration online, but definitely not gathering at this current time."

The 40-year-old denies he feared for his job after the chastening 2-1 cup exit, with Brora's previous competitive fixture coming in January.

"I was so disappointed, I was more interested in thinking about how we reacted with the team and made sure we moved forward," he said.

"That's what football is about. When you hit that bump, it's making sure you do the right things to get them going again.

"There will be nobody trying any harder than me to make sure that it gets put right."