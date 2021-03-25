Chris Hegarty joined Crusaders from Dungannon Swifts after previously playing for Linfield

Four wins from their last 15 Premiership games. Five defeats in their last six home matches. 15 points out of a possible 45. Three losses on the bounce.

Whatever way you look at it, the statistics have not made for very comfortable reading for Crusaders supporters in 2021.

Stephen Baxter's side's promising start to the season saw them firmly installed as title contenders but their recent collapse in form has seen the north Belfast team slump to sixth place in the table, only heading seventh-placed Ballymena United on goal difference.

A fall into the bottom half of the table seems unthinkable for a club who have been regulars in European competition and almost perennial championship winners or challengers over the past decade.

Three title successes in four years between 2015 and 2018 and qualification for Europe in successive seasons from 2012 to 2019 bears testament to the impact made by Baxter and his charges in recent times.

The Crues' most recent reverse came in Tuesday's 2-1 loss by bottom club Dungannon Swifts, an outcome that is sure to provoke a bit of soul-searching in the ranks at Seaview.

With the fixture list throwing up a run of four away games in their next four outings, starting with a trip to the Oval to face Glentoran on Saturday, things aren't getting any easier for the men from the Shore Road.

Crues central defender Chris Hegarty says the club's recent run of results "has not been good enough" but adds that everyone in the squad is working hard to put things right.

"We are not offering any excuses. We have to take it on the chin and work harder to try and get on a winning run again," said the former Dungannon Swifts and Linfield player.

"We know we have not been firing on all cylinders - results have been very disappointing and we are probably just lacking a bit of confidence.

"Nobody in the dressing room is happy, losing games is not the Crusaders way, so we are just focusing on how we played at the start of the season and try to inject a bit of positivity into the situation, try to get on a winning run."

Crusaders' encouraging start to the campaign saw them win four of their first five matches but since then they have struggled to find the consistency to put together a sustained challenge for the Gibson Cup.

Now the possibility of a second season without European football looms large - although with the European play-offs reintroduced for the 2020-21 term and the Irish Cup still to come all is not yet lost on that front for Baxter's men.

'Knuckling down to try and fix things'

"We started the season well but now that we find ourselves in this position the only people who can pull us out of this rut are ourselves.

"People are talking about the Irish Cup and a European spot but we just need to focus on our next game at this moment in time.

"Winning games of football breeds confidence so we will go to Glentoran and try to get a result and then hopefully kick on from there. Try to get one good result and then build on that.

"A couple of good results in this league you could find yourself up to third and a couple of bad results you could drop to ninth. That's just how it is these days.

"The defeat by Dungannon in midweek was disappointing but we will knuckle down, work hard on the training pitch and try to fix things."

'Just happy to be playing'

Hegarty admits the fixture schedule has been a demanding one in recent months, leaving little time for training, but concedes that it is the same for everyone.

"The games have been coming thick and fast so we haven't had much chance to muster and gather ourselves in training, it's mostly been very light sessions.

"It's been a crazy season and the structure is not there but it is the same for all clubs and we just need to regroup a wee bit.

"I am just glad to be playing and have that bit of normality. A lot of people don't have any normality and footballers who would love to be playing games are left kicking their heels so I am grateful."