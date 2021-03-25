Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Ian Burchnall stepped down as Ostersund boss in 2020

Notts County have appointed Ian Burchnall as their head coach a day after Neal Ardley's departure.

Burchnall, 38, joins having coached in the top tiers of Scandinavian football for the past eight years.

Owners Chris and Alex Reedtz were "tremendously excited" by the appointment after "extensive research".

"We compile detailed profiles of many different coaches and Ian stands out as an outstanding prospect," a joint statement said.

"Despite his young age, he has tremendous experience of working in top-flight football and has been linked with several international and club roles since his departure from Ostersund."

Notts are inside the National League play-off places in sixth place, but are 14 points behind leaders Sutton United.

The club's statement added: "It's our hope that Ian will be able to continue our push for promotion this season but we understand it will take him time to fully implement our philosophy.

"He is a long-term appointment and his performance in the role will be judged on that basis.

"We feel very lucky to have him and have every confidence that he is the right man to complement our model."

Burchnall's first senior job came as former Notts striker Brian Deane's assistant at Norwegian side Sarpsborg in 2012, assuming the same role at Viking FK before taking over as manager in 2017.

He then replaced the now Brighton manager Graham Potter as boss of Swedish side Ostersund FK.

Burchnall will be assisted by former Scotland and Rangers full-back Maurice Ross, who has also coached in Scandinavia and was most recently Motherwell's first-team coach.