Barry Bennell has been convicted five times and is serving a 34-year sentence

Crewe chairman John Bowler has resigned following the publication of the Sheldon report into historical sexual abuse in football.

The report criticised Crewe for not doing more to prevent the crimes by their former coach Barry Bennell.

The League One club apologised and said they acknowledge "more could have been done to monitor" Bennell.

In a statement, Bowler apologised again to the survivors and said he always intended to resign after the review.

"As the only person left with an association to that era, I truly believe it was important for me to see it through to conclusion," he said.

Bennell is serving a 34-year jail term for abusing boys between 1979 and 1991 while at Crewe and Manchester City.

