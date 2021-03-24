Last updated on .From the section European Football

Daniel Guerini started his career as a youth player with Lazio and returned to the Rome club in January from Torino

Lazio have said they are "shocked by pain" following the death of youth-team midfielder Daniel Guerini, aged 19.

According to reports in Italy, external-link Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in a car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.

He was in Lazio's under-19 side, and also previously played for Torino, Fiorentina and SPAL at youth level.

Lazio said they would "gather around the family" of Guerini, who joined the Rome club's Primavera side in January.

Torino, where Guerini first featured in 2017 after initially leaving Lazio, said they were "deeply saddened".

Fiorentina, where Guerini had two stints as part of their academy, said they were "shocked and saddened", while SPAL, where he spent time on loan in 2020, said "the world of football is mourning the untimely death" of the teenager.

Lazio's city rivals Roma, as well as number of other Italian clubs, including Inter Milan, Atalanta and AC Milan, also shared their condolences on Twitter.