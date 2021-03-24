Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen last just eight minutes of Wales' loss in Belgium before injury struck

International friendly: Wales v Mexico Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales are waiting to discover the extent of midfielder Joe Allen's injury.

Allen, 31, was forced off after just seven minutes of Wednesday's 3-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Belgium.

That was the Stoke City player's first international appearance since 2019, having previously been out for nine months with an Achilles injury.

"It seems to be behind the back of his knee," said Wales' caretaker manager Robert Page.

"Either the top of his calf or the bottom of the hamstring, so we're not quite sure yet.

"He's with the physios at the minute and they're assessing him so we'll get them all back home and we'll assess all the players again in the morning."

Allen's injury is the latest in a series of fitness setbacks for Wales, who had already been hit by the withdrawals of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey (thigh), Tottenham left-back Ben Davies (calf) and Luton centre-back Tom Lockyer (ankle) this week.

Wales host Mexico in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday night, before facing the Czech Republic in their second World Cup qualifier at the same venue next Tuesday.

Asked if Wales would call up additional players to the squad as cover for those games, Page said: "We'll have a look at it again.

"We'll have a meeting tomorrow [Thursday] with the medical team and assess everybody, and we'll make our decisions from there."