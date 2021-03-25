Last updated on .From the section Irish

McLoughlin's goal against Northern Ireland helped seal the Republic of Ireland's place at the 1994 World Cup

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin has issued a statement detailing his battle with cancer.

McLoughlin, 53, revealed that he is living with renal cell carcinoma after first being diagnosed with a kidney tumour in September 2012.

In November 2019, he was told the cancer had spread to his remaining kidney, chest wall and lung.

McLoughlin said he wanted to clarify his situation in light of "incorrect information being circulated".

"In November 2019, I was given more bad news, that the cancer had spread to my remaining kidney, into my chest wall and my lung," said McLoughlin.

"I underwent immunotherapy that unfortunately didn't work, and I was in hospital several days due to side effects that affected my kidney."

The former Portsmouth and Swindon Town player, who is a regular co-commentator for BBC Radio Solent, added that his situation improved and that "things looked stable" after a scan in January this year.

However, the scan did not go beyond McLoughlin's thorax, meaning it missed the tumour growing in his vertebrae.

"It was only when I began to feel a pinched nerve in my shoulder that I realised there was another issue," he added.

McLoughlin won 42 caps for the Republic of Ireland

"I ended up being rushed to hospital in Swindon with a fractured neck, as the tumour had caused my vertebrae to crumble.

"Three weeks ago, I had an operation in John Radcliffe Hospital to try and take out as much of the tumour as possible, and to build a cage to support my neck."

McLoughlin said the operation had been successful and that he is currently at home and about to undergo radiotherapy treatment for his neck.

McLoughlin, who began his career at Manchester United before going on to play for Swindon, Southampton and Portsmouth among others, won 42 caps for the Republic of Ireland, including two at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

His equalising goal in a 1994 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in November 1993 helped Jack Charlton's Republic side qualify for the tournament in the United States.