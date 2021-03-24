x
Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland
xxx
Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland
xxx
Peter Shilton urges Steven Davis to reach the World Cup finals ahead of the Northern Ireland captain equalling his British international caps record.
Rory McIlroy finds a swimming pool with a tee shot on his way to a 6&5 loss to Ian Poulter in his opening group game of the WGC Matchplay.
In his final column, former Ireland captain Rory Best considers the long-term impact of Ireland's impressive Six Nations win over England