Dean Keates returned to Wrexham in October 2019 after a spell in charge at Walsall

Wrexham boss Dean Keates is still waiting to hear if he will be punished for his sending off against Eastleigh.

Eastleigh's Ben House and Keates squared up to each other with five minutes remaining of the 2-2 draw.

Keates and Eastleigh assistant Jason Bristow were shown red cards after players and coaching staff were involved in a pitch-side altercation.

"We've had nothing back from the Welsh FA and still waiting for the investigation," Keates said.

"I don't know what's happening with Eastleigh as they are under the English FA. It's quite clear to see from the video evidence that I've done nothing wrong."

Keates said he plans to appeal if he does receive a sanction for the red card but having as yet heard nothing, will be on the touchline for Saturday's home game against Bromley.

Wrexham have not played since the draw against Eastleigh on 16 March but have a heavy schedule as the National League season reaches its conclusion.

Keates is confident the schedule - with 14 games remaining between now and the end of May - will not take its toll on the squad.

"We've had a little window of a break over the last 10 days from the Eastleigh game and we've used that to refresh," Keates added.

"The players have had a couple of days away and mentally more than anything get a break from it all

"Going into the 14 games that we've got left it's going to be relentless. We know what it's about and we're used to it now. We'll refocus now."

The Dragons are fifth in the table with Saturday's opponents Bromley three point behind them in seventh spot.