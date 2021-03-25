Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Steve Clarke believes Scotland should have had a penalty during their 2-2 draw with Austria but concedes the goal the visitors had disallowed was soft. (Sun)
Clarke says his players will "fight for their country" after Scotland's late goal secured a point against the Austrians. (Record)
The Rangers players who broke Covid-19 rules by attending a gathering, including first-team players Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Bongani Zungu, have to wait until Monday to find out what disciplinary action they will face from the Scottish FA. (Sun)
Keith Gillespie believes his former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane is the right candidate for the Celtic manager's job. (Record)
Charlie Mulgrew never believed he would ever see former Celtic team-mate Scott Brown in another team's strip, with the former Scotland captain to join Aberdeen as player-coach for next season. (Sun)
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell tried hard to keep Brown at the club before the midfielder decided to move to Aberdeen. (Scotsman - subscription required)
New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says Brown can be pivotal to success at Aberdeen. (Evening Express)
Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who did not make it into the latest Scotland squad, is a better player than Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet, who were included, says former Rangers and Hearts player Derek Ferguson. (Courier - subscription required)
The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to Hibernian recording a £1.4m operating loss for the year to June 2020. (Herald - subscription required)
The Hearts squad are playing for their futures and "failed" their latest audition in Tuesday's Scottish Cup defeat by Brora Rangers, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Record)