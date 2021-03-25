Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steve Clarke believes Scotland should have had a penalty during their 2-2 draw with Austria but concedes the goal the visitors had disallowed was soft. (Sun) external-link

Clarke says his players will "fight for their country" after Scotland's late goal secured a point against the Austrians. (Record) external-link

The Rangers players who broke Covid-19 rules by attending a gathering, including first-team players Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Bongani Zungu, have to wait until Monday to find out what disciplinary action they will face from the Scottish FA. (Sun) external-link

Keith Gillespie believes his former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane is the right candidate for the Celtic manager's job. (Record) external-link

Charlie Mulgrew never believed he would ever see former Celtic team-mate Scott Brown in another team's strip, with the former Scotland captain to join Aberdeen as player-coach for next season. (Sun) external-link

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell tried hard to keep Brown at the club before the midfielder decided to move to Aberdeen. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass says Brown can be pivotal to success at Aberdeen. (Evening Express) external-link

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who did not make it into the latest Scotland squad, is a better player than Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet, who were included, says former Rangers and Hearts player Derek Ferguson. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to Hibernian recording a £1.4m operating loss for the year to June 2020. (Herald - subscription required) external-link