World Cup Qualifying - European
LatviaLatvia1MontenegroMontenegro1

Latvia v Montenegro

Line-ups

Latvia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Steinbors
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 3Oss
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 7KamessBooked at 10mins
  • 17Zjuzins
  • 4Tobers
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 20Uldrikis

Substitutes

  • 2Maksimenko
  • 6Emsis
  • 8Solovjovs
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ozols
  • 15Fjodorovs
  • 16Jaunzems
  • 18Tarasovs
  • 19Saveljevs
  • 21Karklins
  • 22Krollis
  • 23Zviedris

Montenegro

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 15Savic
  • 5VujacicBooked at 45mins
  • 3Radunovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 18Kosovic
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 10Jovetic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 7Djurdjevic

Substitutes

  • 2Lagator
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 8Bakic
  • 9Islamovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Sarkic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 14Saveljich
  • 16Jovovic
  • 20Raspopovic
  • 21Boljevic
  • 22Simic
Referee:
Alain Durieux

Match Stats

Home TeamLatviaAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Latvia 1, Montenegro 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  3. Booking

    Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Igor Vujacic (Montenegro).

  5. Post update

    Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro).

  7. Post update

    Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Latvia 1, Montenegro 1. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Latvia 1, Montenegro 0. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimirs Kamess.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Igor Vujacic (Montenegro).

  14. Post update

    Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro).

  17. Post update

    Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arturs Zjuzins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11002023
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
