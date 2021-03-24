Latvia v Montenegro

First Half ends, Latvia 1, Montenegro 1.
Line-ups
Latvia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Steinbors
- 11Savalnieks
- 5Cernomordijs
- 3Oss
- 13Jurkovskis
- 7KamessBooked at 10mins
- 17Zjuzins
- 4Tobers
- 14Ciganiks
- 10Ikaunieks
- 20Uldrikis
Substitutes
- 2Maksimenko
- 6Emsis
- 8Solovjovs
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ozols
- 15Fjodorovs
- 16Jaunzems
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Saveljevs
- 21Karklins
- 22Krollis
- 23Zviedris
Montenegro
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mijatovic
- 23Marusic
- 15Savic
- 5VujacicBooked at 45mins
- 3Radunovic
- 19Scekic
- 18Kosovic
- 6Ivanovic
- 10Jovetic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 7Djurdjevic
Substitutes
- 2Lagator
- 4Vukcevic
- 8Bakic
- 9Islamovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Sarkic
- 13Dragojevic
- 14Saveljich
- 16Jovovic
- 20Raspopovic
- 21Boljevic
- 22Simic
- Referee:
- Alain Durieux
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Igor Vujacic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Igor Vujacic (Montenegro).
Post update
Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro).
Post update
Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Latvia 1, Montenegro 1. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nebojsa Kosovic.
Goal!
Goal! Latvia 1, Montenegro 0. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimirs Kamess.
Post update
Attempt saved. Igor Ivanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Uros Djurdjevic (Montenegro) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Igor Vujacic (Montenegro).
Post update
Roberts Uldrikis (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.
Post update
Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Montenegro).
Post update
Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.
Post update
Hand ball by Arturs Zjuzins (Latvia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arturs Zjuzins.