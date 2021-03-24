France v Ukraine

First Half ends, France 1, Ukraine 0.
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lloris
- 2PavardBooked at 30mins
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 21Hernández
- 13Kanté
- 14Rabiot
- 15Coman
- 7Griezmann
- 10Mbappé
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 5Lenglet
- 6Pogba
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Dubois
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 18Zouma
- 19Digne
- 20Martial
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
Ukraine
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Bushchan
- 21Karavaev
- 3Zabarnyi
- 4Kryvtsov
- 22Matvienko
- 16Mykolenko
- 7Shaparenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 8Malinovskiy
- 9Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 6Syrota
- 10Konoplyanka
- 11Marlos
- 12Pyatov
- 13Konoplya
- 14Mykhaylichenko
- 15Zubkov
- 18Makarenko
- 19Júnior Moraes
- 20Kovalenko
- 23Trubin
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away0
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Serhii Kryvtsov.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (France).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Offside, France. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Offside, France. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Corner, France. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavaev.
Booking
Benjamin Pavard (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Serhiy Sydorchuk.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.