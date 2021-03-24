World Cup Qualifying - European
FranceFrance1UkraineUkraine0

France v Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 2PavardBooked at 30mins
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 21Hernández
  • 13Kanté
  • 14Rabiot
  • 15Coman
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 5Lenglet
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Lemar
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Dubois
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Zouma
  • 19Digne
  • 20Martial
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan

Ukraine

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Bushchan
  • 21Karavaev
  • 3Zabarnyi
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 7Shaparenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 6Syrota
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 11Marlos
  • 12Pyatov
  • 13Konoplya
  • 14Mykhaylichenko
  • 15Zubkov
  • 18Makarenko
  • 19Júnior Moraes
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 23Trubin
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away0

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, France 1, Ukraine 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Serhii Kryvtsov.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (France).

  6. Post update

    Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.

  8. Post update

    Offside, France. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, France. Lucas Hernández tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavaev.

  13. Booking

    Benjamin Pavard (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).

  15. Post update

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Serhiy Sydorchuk.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

  19. Post update

    Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11002023
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories