World Cup Qualifying - European
FinlandFinland0Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0

Finland v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Finland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Joronen
  • 17Alho
  • 4Toivio
  • 2Arajuuri
  • 22Raitala
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 18Simonpoika Valakari
  • 6KamaraBooked at 30mins
  • 19Kauko
  • 8Lod
  • 10Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Granlund
  • 5Ojala
  • 7Taylor
  • 9Forss
  • 11Schüller
  • 12Mäenpää
  • 13Soiri
  • 14Sparv
  • 15O'Shaughnessy
  • 16Pirinen
  • 20Pohjanpalo
  • 23Eriksson

Bos-Herze

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 16Hadzikadunic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 2Civic
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 10Pjanic
  • 19Krunic
  • 14Gojak
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 1Vasilj
  • 3Ahmedhodzic
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 7Hadziahmetovic
  • 8Menalo
  • 9Duljevic
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Mihojevic
  • 18Prevljak
  • 21Loncar
  • 22Piric
  • 23Demirovic
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Finland 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Glen Kamara (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Lod.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  7. Post update

    Onni Johannes Simonpoika Valakari (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jukka Raitala (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

  12. Post update

    Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Glen Kamara (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).

  15. Post update

    Miroslav Stevanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).

  17. Post update

    Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Miroslav Stevanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11002023
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories