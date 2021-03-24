Finland v Bosnia-Herzegovina

First Half ends, Finland 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.
Line-ups
Finland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Joronen
- 17Alho
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 22Raitala
- 21Hämäläinen
- 18Simonpoika Valakari
- 6KamaraBooked at 30mins
- 19Kauko
- 8Lod
- 10Pukki
Substitutes
- 3Granlund
- 5Ojala
- 7Taylor
- 9Forss
- 11Schüller
- 12Mäenpää
- 13Soiri
- 14Sparv
- 15O'Shaughnessy
- 16Pirinen
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 23Eriksson
Bos-Herze
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 12Sehic
- 4Todorovic
- 16Hadzikadunic
- 6Sanicanin
- 2Civic
- 20Stevanovic
- 13Cimirot
- 10Pjanic
- 19Krunic
- 14Gojak
- 11Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Vasilj
- 3Ahmedhodzic
- 5Kolasinac
- 7Hadziahmetovic
- 8Menalo
- 9Duljevic
- 15Cipetic
- 17Mihojevic
- 18Prevljak
- 21Loncar
- 22Piric
- 23Demirovic
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ibrahim Sehic.
Attempt saved. Glen Kamara (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin Lod.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Onni Johannes Simonpoika Valakari (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.
Attempt missed. Jukka Raitala (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Sinisa Sanicanin.
Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).
Darko Todorovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Glen Kamara (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).
Miroslav Stevanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Finland).
Sinisa Sanicanin (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Miroslav Stevanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Foul by Paulus Arajuuri (Finland).