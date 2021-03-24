World Cup Qualifying - European
SloveniaSlovenia1CroatiaCroatia0

Slovenia v Croatia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Slovenia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 4Blazic
  • 17Mevlja
  • 3Balkovec
  • 6Bijol
  • 14Kurtic
  • 8Lovric
  • 7Ilicic
  • 9Sporar
  • 15Bohar

Substitutes

  • 2Skubic
  • 5Kouter
  • 10Zajc
  • 11Kramer
  • 12Belec
  • 13Jokic
  • 16Frelih
  • 18Stankovic
  • 19Zahovic
  • 21Crnigoj
  • 22Vetrih
  • 23Bajric

Croatia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 3BarisicBooked at 24mins
  • 11BrozovicBooked at 35mins
  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 10Modric
  • 9Kramaric
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 7Brekalo
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 14Budimir
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Uremovic
  • 17Lovric
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Juranovic
  • 22Melnjak
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Slovenia 1, Croatia 0.

  2. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jure Balkovec (Slovenia).

  4. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Andraz Sporar.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sandi Lovric (Slovenia).

  11. Booking

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).

  13. Post update

    Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.

  16. Post update

    Dangerous play by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).

  17. Post update

    Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11002023
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories