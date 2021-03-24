Slovenia v Croatia

First Half ends, Slovenia 1, Croatia 0.
Slovenia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 4Blazic
- 17Mevlja
- 3Balkovec
- 6Bijol
- 14Kurtic
- 8Lovric
- 7Ilicic
- 9Sporar
- 15Bohar
Substitutes
- 2Skubic
- 5Kouter
- 10Zajc
- 11Kramer
- 12Belec
- 13Jokic
- 16Frelih
- 18Stankovic
- 19Zahovic
- 21Crnigoj
- 22Vetrih
- 23Bajric
Croatia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Livakovic
- 2Vrsaljko
- 6Lovren
- 21Vida
- 3BarisicBooked at 24mins
- 11BrozovicBooked at 35mins
- 8Kovacic
- 13Vlasic
- 10Modric
- 9Kramaric
- 4Perisic
Substitutes
- 5Caleta-Car
- 7Brekalo
- 12L Kalinic
- 14Budimir
- 15Pasalic
- 16Uremovic
- 17Lovric
- 18Orsic
- 19Badelj
- 20Juranovic
- 22Melnjak
- 23Sluga
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Half Time
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jure Balkovec (Slovenia).
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).
Offside, Croatia. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Ivan Perisic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Andraz Sporar.
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandi Lovric (Slovenia).
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Croatia).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.
Dangerous play by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia).