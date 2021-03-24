World Cup Qualifying - European
MaltaMalta0RussiaRussia2

Malta v Russia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Malta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bonello
  • 2Shaw
  • 15Agius
  • 4Borg
  • 7Mbong
  • 19Kristensen
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 17Teuma
  • 18Degabriele
  • 14Montebello

Substitutes

  • 5Corbalan
  • 8Grech
  • 9Nwoko
  • 10Pisani
  • 11Mbong
  • 12Calleja
  • 13Pepe
  • 16Galea
  • 20Gambin
  • 21Micallef
  • 22Muscat
  • 23Satariano

Russia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Shunin
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 4Karavaev
  • 7Akhmetov
  • 8Fomin
  • 23Kuzyaev
  • 17Golovin
  • 20Ionov
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 3Neustädter
  • 6Mostovoy
  • 9Sobolev
  • 10Zabolotny
  • 11Zhemaletdinov
  • 12Dyupin
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Lunev
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 21Mukhin
Referee:
Peter Kjaersgaard-Andersen

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Malta 0, Russia 2.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Steve Borg.

  3. Post update

    Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Teddy Teuma (Malta).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Malta. Andrei Agius tries a through ball, but Luke Montebello is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

  7. Post update

    Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Malta 0, Russia 2. Mario Fernandes (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kurt Shaw.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

  13. Post update

    Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniil Fomin (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniil Fomin with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.

  18. Post update

    Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Malta 0, Russia 1. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniil Fomin.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11002023
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories