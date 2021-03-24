Malta v Russia

First Half ends, Malta 0, Russia 2.
Line-ups
Malta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Bonello
- 2Shaw
- 15Agius
- 4Borg
- 7Mbong
- 19Kristensen
- 6Guillaumier
- 3Camenzuli
- 17Teuma
- 18Degabriele
- 14Montebello
Substitutes
- 5Corbalan
- 8Grech
- 9Nwoko
- 10Pisani
- 11Mbong
- 12Calleja
- 13Pepe
- 16Galea
- 20Gambin
- 21Micallef
- 22Muscat
- 23Satariano
Russia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Shunin
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 5Semenov
- 14Dzhikiya
- 4Karavaev
- 7Akhmetov
- 8Fomin
- 23Kuzyaev
- 17Golovin
- 20Ionov
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 3Neustädter
- 6Mostovoy
- 9Sobolev
- 10Zabolotny
- 11Zhemaletdinov
- 12Dyupin
- 13Kudryashov
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Lunev
- 18Zhirkov
- 19Smolnikov
- 21Mukhin
- Referee:
- Peter Kjaersgaard-Andersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Steve Borg.
Post update
Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Teddy Teuma (Malta).
Post update
Offside, Malta. Andrei Agius tries a through ball, but Luke Montebello is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Post update
Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Malta 0, Russia 2. Mario Fernandes (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Teddy Teuma (Malta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kurt Shaw.
Post update
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Post update
Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniil Fomin (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniil Fomin with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Ryan Camenzuli.
Post update
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Goal!
Goal! Malta 0, Russia 1. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniil Fomin.