Cyprus v Slovakia

First Half ends, Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0.
Line-ups
Cyprus
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Demetriou
- 13Kousoulos
- 16Soteriou
- 19Laifis
- 7Antoniou
- 18Artymatas
- 20Kastanos
- 4Ioannou
- 15Papoulis
- 10Sotiriou
- 23Pittas
Substitutes
- 1Panagi
- 2Psaltis
- 3Andreou
- 5Shelis
- 6Gogic
- 8Kyriakou
- 9Ilia
- 11Avraam
- 14Roushias
- 17Loizou
- 21Tzionis
- 22Michael
Slovakia
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dubravka
- 2Pekarík
- 14Skriniar
- 16Hancko
- 15Hubocan
- 19Kucka
- 13Hrosovsky
- 11Bero
- 8Duda
- 9Bozenik
- 10Rusnák
Substitutes
- 3Pauschek
- 4Valjent
- 5Strelec
- 6Gregus
- 7Hromada
- 12Kuciak
- 17Suslov
- 18Schranz
- 20Mak
- 21Duris
- 22Bénes
- 23Greif
- Referee:
- Aleksandar Stavrev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Robert Bozenik (Slovakia).
Post update
Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matús Bero (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Albert Rusnák with a cross.
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).
Post update
Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).
Post update
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Post update
Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Patrik Hrosovsky (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).
Post update
Foul by Matús Bero (Slovakia).
Post update
Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).
Post update
Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).
Post update
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Post update
Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.