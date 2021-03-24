World Cup Qualifying - European
CyprusCyprus0SlovakiaSlovakia0

Cyprus v Slovakia

Line-ups

Cyprus

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Demetriou
  • 13Kousoulos
  • 16Soteriou
  • 19Laifis
  • 7Antoniou
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20Kastanos
  • 4Ioannou
  • 15Papoulis
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 23Pittas

Substitutes

  • 1Panagi
  • 2Psaltis
  • 3Andreou
  • 5Shelis
  • 6Gogic
  • 8Kyriakou
  • 9Ilia
  • 11Avraam
  • 14Roushias
  • 17Loizou
  • 21Tzionis
  • 22Michael

Slovakia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 14Skriniar
  • 16Hancko
  • 15Hubocan
  • 19Kucka
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 11Bero
  • 8Duda
  • 9Bozenik
  • 10Rusnák

Substitutes

  • 3Pauschek
  • 4Valjent
  • 5Strelec
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Hromada
  • 12Kuciak
  • 17Suslov
  • 18Schranz
  • 20Mak
  • 21Duris
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Greif
Referee:
Aleksandar Stavrev

Match Stats

Home TeamCyprusAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Robert Bozenik (Slovakia).

  3. Post update

    Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matús Bero (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Albert Rusnák with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).

  7. Post update

    Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

  10. Post update

    Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Patrik Hrosovsky (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matús Bero (Slovakia).

  14. Post update

    Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus).

  17. Post update

    Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

  20. Post update

    Pieros Sotiriou (Cyprus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

Top Stories