Estonia v Czech Republic

First Half ends, Estonia 1, Czech Republic 4.
Line-ups
Estonia
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Aksalu
- 6Antonov
- 16Purg
- 3Paskotsi
- 13Lilander
- 19Alliku
- 20Poom
- 23Vastsuk
- 11Õigus
- 14Vassiljev
- 15Sappinen
Substitutes
- 2Subka
- 4Villota
- 5Kaljumae
- 7Puri
- 8Anier
- 9Kirss
- 10Frolov
- 12Pechter
- 17Roosnupp
- 18Kase
- 21Domov
- 22Vallner
Czech Rep
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 23Pavlenka
- 2Kaderábek
- 17Kudela
- 3Celustka
- 18Boril
- 13Provod
- 8Darida
- 15Soucek
- 14Jankto
- 7Barak
- 10Schick
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 4Zima
- 5Coufal
- 6Mateju
- 9Pavelka
- 11Krmencik
- 12Masopust
- 16Mandous
- 19Pesek
- 20Vydra
- 21Holes
- 22Pekhart
- Referee:
- Anastasios Papapetrou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Bogdan Vastsuk (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Estonia 1, Czech Republic 4. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Boril.
Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rauno Alliku (Estonia).
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Karl Rudolf Õigus (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic).
Karl Rudolf Õigus (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Czech Republic. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Ondrej Celustka is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonin Barak.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Maksim Paskotsi.
Attempt blocked. Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Estonia 1, Czech Republic 3. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Michael Lilander.
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Rauno Alliku (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.