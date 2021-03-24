World Cup Qualifying - European
EstoniaEstonia1Czech RepCzech Republic4

Estonia v Czech Republic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Estonia

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Aksalu
  • 6Antonov
  • 16Purg
  • 3Paskotsi
  • 13Lilander
  • 19Alliku
  • 20Poom
  • 23Vastsuk
  • 11Õigus
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 15Sappinen

Substitutes

  • 2Subka
  • 4Villota
  • 5Kaljumae
  • 7Puri
  • 8Anier
  • 9Kirss
  • 10Frolov
  • 12Pechter
  • 17Roosnupp
  • 18Kase
  • 21Domov
  • 22Vallner

Czech Rep

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 23Pavlenka
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 17Kudela
  • 3Celustka
  • 18Boril
  • 13Provod
  • 8Darida
  • 15Soucek
  • 14Jankto
  • 7Barak
  • 10Schick

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 4Zima
  • 5Coufal
  • 6Mateju
  • 9Pavelka
  • 11Krmencik
  • 12Masopust
  • 16Mandous
  • 19Pesek
  • 20Vydra
  • 21Holes
  • 22Pekhart
Referee:
Anastasios Papapetrou

Match Stats

Home TeamEstoniaAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home1
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Estonia 1, Czech Republic 4.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

  3. Post update

    Bogdan Vastsuk (Estonia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Estonia 1, Czech Republic 4. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patrik Schick.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jan Boril.

  6. Post update

    Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rauno Alliku (Estonia).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

  9. Post update

    Karl Rudolf Õigus (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic).

  11. Post update

    Karl Rudolf Õigus (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Czech Republic. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Ondrej Celustka is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonin Barak.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Maksim Paskotsi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lukáš Provod (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Estonia 1, Czech Republic 3. Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Michael Lilander.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).

  20. Post update

    Rauno Alliku (Estonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11002023
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Netherlands100124-20
6Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories