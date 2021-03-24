Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Braut Haaland and his Norway team-mates wore the T-shirts before kick-off against Gibraltar

Norway players wore T-shirts bearing the message 'Respect on and off the pitch' before their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar to express their concerns about Qatar's human rights record.

Captain Martin Odegaard had said external-link before the game that the players were planning to do something to show their feelings.

The players wore the shirts as they warmed up in Marbella.

The World Cup is scheduled to get under way in Qatar on 21 November next year.

Last month, a report in the Guardian external-link said 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded in 2010.

The country controversially beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament, with hundreds of thousands of construction workers arriving from overseas.

Qatar has been building seven new stadiums to stage the tournament, which has been moved to winter to avoid the country's extreme summer heat.