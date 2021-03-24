World Cup Qualifying - European
GibraltarGibraltar0NorwayNorway2

Norway players wear 'respect' T-shirts in protest of Qatar's human rights record

Last updated on .From the section Football

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland and his Norway team-mates wore the T-shirts before kick-off against Gibraltar

Norway players wore T-shirts bearing the message 'Respect on and off the pitch' before their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar to express their concerns about Qatar's human rights record.

Captain Martin Odegaard had saidexternal-link before the game that the players were planning to do something to show their feelings.

The players wore the shirts as they warmed up in Marbella.

The World Cup is scheduled to get under way in Qatar on 21 November next year.

Last month, a report in the Guardianexternal-link said 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded in 2010.

The country controversially beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament, with hundreds of thousands of construction workers arriving from overseas.

Qatar has been building seven new stadiums to stage the tournament, which has been moved to winter to avoid the country's extreme summer heat.

Line-ups

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6Wiseman
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 10Walker
  • 5Annesley
  • 3Ronan
  • 7Casciaro
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 1Goldwin
  • 2Valarino
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 9Styche
  • 11Pons
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Borge
  • 18Santos
  • 20Peacock
  • 21Moulds
  • 22Bosio

Norway

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Jarstein
  • 16Svensson
  • 4Strandberg
  • 6Lode
  • 15Meling
  • 18Midtsjø
  • 21Thorstvedt
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 23Haaland
  • 9Sørloth

Substitutes

  • 2Aleesami
  • 3Ajer
  • 5Østigard
  • 7King
  • 8Berg
  • 12Hansen
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Chol Nguen
  • 17Linnes
  • 19Fossum
  • 20Hauge
  • 22Thorsby
Referee:
Duje Strukan

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home15%
Away85%
Shots
Home0
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar 0, Norway 2. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Gibraltar 0, Norway 1. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Alexander Sørloth (Norway) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Roy Alan Chipolina.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marius Lode (Norway).

  10. Post update

    Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Dayle Edward Coleing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Birger Meling (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Midtsjø (Norway).

  17. Post update

    Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11001013
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Gibraltar100101-10
6Netherlands100124-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories