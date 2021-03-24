Goal! Gibraltar 0, Norway 2. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Norway players wore T-shirts bearing the message 'Respect on and off the pitch' before their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar to express their concerns about Qatar's human rights record.
Captain Martin Odegaard had said before the game that the players were planning to do something to show their feelings.
The players wore the shirts as they warmed up in Marbella.
The World Cup is scheduled to get under way in Qatar on 21 November next year.
Last month, a report in the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded in 2010.
The country controversially beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan to host the tournament, with hundreds of thousands of construction workers arriving from overseas.
Qatar has been building seven new stadiums to stage the tournament, which has been moved to winter to avoid the country's extreme summer heat.
Line-ups
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 6Wiseman
- 16Mouelhi
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 10Walker
- 5Annesley
- 3Ronan
- 7Casciaro
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 1Goldwin
- 2Valarino
- 8Badr Hassan
- 9Styche
- 11Pons
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Borge
- 18Santos
- 20Peacock
- 21Moulds
- 22Bosio
Norway
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Jarstein
- 16Svensson
- 4Strandberg
- 6Lode
- 15Meling
- 18Midtsjø
- 21Thorstvedt
- 11Elyounoussi
- 10Ødegaard
- 23Haaland
- 9Sørloth
Substitutes
- 2Aleesami
- 3Ajer
- 5Østigard
- 7King
- 8Berg
- 12Hansen
- 13Grytebust
- 14Chol Nguen
- 17Linnes
- 19Fossum
- 20Hauge
- 22Thorsby
- Referee:
- Duje Strukan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home15%
- Away85%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Norway 1. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Post update
Alexander Sørloth (Norway) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Roy Alan Chipolina.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
Post update
Foul by Marius Lode (Norway).
Post update
Andre Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Dayle Edward Coleing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Birger Meling (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.
Post update
Foul by Fredrik Midtsjø (Norway).
Post update
Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.
Post update
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).