World Cup Qualifying - European
TurkeyTurkey1NetherlandsNetherlands0

Turkey v Netherlands

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Çakir
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 15Kabak
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 13Meras
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 11Yazici
  • 6Tufan
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 19Karaman
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Günok
  • 3Müldür
  • 7Kökcü
  • 8Tokoz
  • 9Tosun
  • 12Bayindir
  • 14Antalyali
  • 16Ünal
  • 18Erkin
  • 20Türüç
  • 21Kilinc
  • 22Ayhan

Netherlands

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Krul
  • 2Tete
  • 3de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 5Wijndal
  • 15de Roon
  • 21de Jong
  • 11Berghuis
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 18Malen
  • 10Depay

Substitutes

  • 1Cillessen
  • 4Veltman
  • 6Klaassen
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 9Babel
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 14Gravenberch
  • 16Stengs
  • 19de Jong
  • 20van de Beek
  • 22Dumfries
  • 23Stekelenburg
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Kabak (Turkey).

  4. Post update

    Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Turkey 1, Netherlands 0. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Umut Meras.

  11. Post update

    Owen Wijndal (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).

  18. Post update

    Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  20. Post update

    Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 24th March 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Portugal00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Serbia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze00000000
2Finland00000000
3France00000000
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus00000000
2Belgium00000000
3Czech Rep00000000
4Estonia00000000
5Wales00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11001013
2Gibraltar00000000
3Latvia00000000
4Montenegro00000000
5Norway00000000
6Netherlands100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2Cyprus00000000
3Malta00000000
4Russia00000000
5Slovakia00000000
6Slovenia00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories