Turkey v Netherlands

Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Çakir
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 15Kabak
- 4Söyüncü
- 13Meras
- 5Yokuslu
- 11Yazici
- 6Tufan
- 10Calhanoglu
- 19Karaman
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Günok
- 3Müldür
- 7Kökcü
- 8Tokoz
- 9Tosun
- 12Bayindir
- 14Antalyali
- 16Ünal
- 18Erkin
- 20Türüç
- 21Kilinc
- 22Ayhan
Netherlands
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Krul
- 2Tete
- 3de Ligt
- 17Blind
- 5Wijndal
- 15de Roon
- 21de Jong
- 11Berghuis
- 8Wijnaldum
- 18Malen
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 1Cillessen
- 4Veltman
- 6Klaassen
- 7Bergwijn
- 9Babel
- 12van Aanholt
- 14Gravenberch
- 16Stengs
- 19de Jong
- 20van de Beek
- 22Dumfries
- 23Stekelenburg
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ozan Kabak (Turkey).
Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 1, Netherlands 0. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Umut Meras.
Owen Wijndal (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Turkey).
Offside, Netherlands. Steven Berghuis tries a through ball, but Memphis Depay is caught offside.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).
Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Kenny Tete (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.