Portugal v Azerbaijan

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Lopes
- 20Cancelo
- 3Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Tavares Mendes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 8João Moutinho
- 18Neves
- 19Neto
- 9André Silva
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 2Novo Neto
- 6José Fonte
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 13Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 14Oliveira
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 16Renato Sanches
- 17Jota
- 21Cédric Soares
- 22Dantas da Silva
- 23Sequeira
Azerbaijan
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 5Medvedev
- 15Huseynov
- 14Badalov
- 18Krivotsyuk
- 13Huseynov
- 8Mahmudov
- 6Mustafayev
- 3Salahli
- 10Emreli
- 9Ghorbani
Substitutes
- 1Balayev
- 2Taskin
- 4Mustafazade
- 7Nuriev
- 11Seydaev
- 16Isaev
- 17Jafarguliyev
- 19Xalilzade
- 20Ibrahimli
- 21Alasgarov
- 22Yunanov
- 23Dzhenetov
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Elvin Badalov.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan).
Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).
Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Maksim Medvedev, Azerbaijan. Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0.
Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Domingos Duarte (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan).
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Silva.
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.