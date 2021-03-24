World Cup Qualifying - European
PortugalPortugal1AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0

Portugal v Azerbaijan

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Lopes
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Tavares Mendes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 18Neves
  • 19Neto
  • 9André Silva
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 2Novo Neto
  • 6José Fonte
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 13Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 14Oliveira
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 17Jota
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 22Dantas da Silva
  • 23Sequeira

Azerbaijan

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 15Huseynov
  • 14Badalov
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 13Huseynov
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 3Salahli
  • 10Emreli
  • 9Ghorbani

Substitutes

  • 1Balayev
  • 2Taskin
  • 4Mustafazade
  • 7Nuriev
  • 11Seydaev
  • 16Isaev
  • 17Jafarguliyev
  • 19Xalilzade
  • 20Ibrahimli
  • 21Alasgarov
  • 22Yunanov
  • 23Dzhenetov
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamAzerbaijan
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home16
Away0
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

  2. Post update

    Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Elvin Badalov.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Portugal).

  11. Post update

    Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Goal!

    Own Goal by Maksim Medvedev, Azerbaijan. Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  14. Post update

    Domingos Duarte (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ali Ghorbani (Azerbaijan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by André Silva.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Maksim Medvedev.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Serbia10101101
4Luxembourg00000000
5Azerbaijan100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia00000000
2Greece00000000
3Kosovo00000000
4Spain00000000
5Sweden00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria00000000
2Italy00000000
3Lithuania00000000
4Northern Ireland00000000
5Switzerland00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Bos-Herze10100001
3Finland10100001
4Kazakhstan00000000
5Ukraine100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11004133
2Belgium11002113
3Belarus00000000
4Wales100112-10
5Estonia100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Denmark00000000
3Faroe Islands00000000
4Israel00000000
5Moldova00000000
6Scotland00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey11004223
2Norway11001013
3Montenegro10101101
4Latvia10101101
5Gibraltar100101-10
6Netherlands100124-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002023
2Slovenia11001013
3Cyprus10100001
4Slovakia10100001
5Croatia100101-10
6Malta100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania00000000
2Andorra00000000
3England00000000
4Hungary00000000
5Poland00000000
6San Marino00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Germany00000000
3Iceland00000000
4Liechtenstein00000000
5North Macedonia00000000
6Romania00000000
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories