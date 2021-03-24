David Alaba (left) is one of the Germany-based players in Franco Foda's Austria squad

WC Qualifier: Scotland v Austria Date: Thursday, 25 March Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio Nan Gaidheal; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:45

It's been almost 23 years since Craig Brown's Scotland trooped off the pitch, heads slumped, at Saint Etienne's Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with aspirations of reaching the knock-out phase of a major finals in the gutter again.

The 3-0 World Cup defeat by Morocco was a dark night for the Scotland international team, at least we thought so at the time. The lack of participation in the five tournaments played since then have perhaps lightened the shade somewhat for a nation that had been used to being on that particular stage.

Now, at the start of the latest attempt to reach the so-called 'greatest show on earth', a potential quirk of fate came out of the hat in the shape of Austria.

Another nation starved of World Cup finals action, the Austrians last reached the showpiece during that very same event in France, progressing through the same qualifying group as the Scots no less.

The Tartan Army need no reminding of how much more difficult it is to reach a World Cup these days. Back then, the top two in the group qualified automatically. Nowadays, only the group winners can do that with the runners-up going into a second round play-off.

The Austrians, who will take their place at this summer's European Championship, are enjoying something of a renaissance period just now and come into this under less pressure than the Scots.

Austria, like Scotland, are heading to this summer's European Championship finals

As Steve Clarke's Euros-bound side wilted in their Nations League group in a haze of celebration at ending their major tournament hiatus last November, Austria were winning theirs and assuming France, Belgium, Italy and Spain qualify for Qatar automatically, they will have the same play-off security the Scots had last time around, along with Wales.

Under coach Franco Foda, they arrive at Hampden unbeaten in their past six games, having only lost two of their past 16 and having won their past four successive away games. Those away victories include successes in Norway, Romania and Northern Ireland whilst scoring plenty of goals - something the Scots have struggled with recently.

The vast majority of the squad ply their trade in the mighty German Bundesliga and after concerns travel restrictions would prevent those stars from being part of the squad, the Austrian FA's waiting game paid dividends with all 19 making the trip.

Ones to watch

David Alaba

Probably the most famous of the current Austrian squad, Bayern Munich's Alaba plays most of his club games at centre-half beside German Jerome Boateng, including last August's Champions League final win over Paris St-Germain. But, he tends to play anywhere but there for Austria and may pitch up at left midfield at Hampden. The 28-year-old is leaving the Bavarians on a free transfer at the end of the season, someone is in for a bargain with a host of big guns linked.

Christoph Baumgartner

The young Hoffenheim midfielder is pushing for a start in the Austrian engine room against the Scots with captain and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julien Baumgartlinger out injured. A very promising attacking midfielder, he has been one of the biggest threats to Bundesliga defences this season and recently signed a contract extension to ward off interest.

Marcel Sabitzer

The RB Leipzig skipper is a class act, as Celtic will remember from his Europa League clashes with them at his current club and before that, with Salzburg. And he's in form as well, his winner and eighth goal of the season, against Arminia at the weekend, kept the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern. He netted seven of Austria's goals during the Euro 2020 qualifiers.