Daniel Barden: Norwich City goalkeeper signs new deal until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Daniel Barden in action for Norwich
Daniel Barden started Norwich's Championship win at Cardiff in January

Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden has signed a new contract with the Championship leaders until 2024.

The 20-year-old made his Canaries debut in September and has made four first-team appearances this season.

Wales Under-21 international Barden could see his deal at Carrow Road extended by a further year.

"It was drilled into me as soon as I came here that there are opportunities for young players here and I have worked my way up," he said.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC