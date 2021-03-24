Daniel Barden: Norwich City goalkeeper signs new deal until 2024
Last updated on .From the section Norwich
Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden has signed a new contract with the Championship leaders until 2024.
The 20-year-old made his Canaries debut in September and has made four first-team appearances this season.
Wales Under-21 international Barden could see his deal at Carrow Road extended by a further year.
"It was drilled into me as soon as I came here that there are opportunities for young players here and I have worked my way up," he said.