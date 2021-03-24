Last updated on .From the section Preston

Alex Neil was sent to the stands for the second half of Preston's defeat by Middlesbrough

Former Preston manager Alex Neil has been fined £2,000 after admitting a Football Association charge of improper conduct against Middlesbrough.

Neil was sent off at half-time of the Championship match at the Riverside on 16 March following a lengthy verbal exchange with referee Oliver Langford.

His language and behaviour were found to amount to improper conduct at an FA disciplinary hearing.

Neil was sacked as Preston manager on Sunday after just one win in nine.