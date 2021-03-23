Last updated on .From the section Southend

Timothee Dieng's late clash with Jordan Clarke earned a penalty and a red card for the Scunthorpe captain

Southend United midfielder Timothee Dieng has been charged with simulation by the Football Association following Saturday's draw at Scunthorpe.

The 28-year-old was involved in the late incident which earned a Southend penalty and a red card for home skipper Jordan Clarke.

Clarke's red card was rescinded on Monday - and now Dieng has been brought before the authorities instead.

An FA statement said Dieng's breach of rule E3 was for "improper conduct".

In a short statement, it said: "It is alleged that the midfielder committed a clear act of simulation during the 78th minute, which led to the dismissal of an opposing player. His behaviour amounts to improper conduct."

Southend have said they intend to appeal. Dieng has until the end of Wednesday to provide a response.