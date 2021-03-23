Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Inverness Caley Thistle, cup winners in 2015, visit local rivals Ross County

BBC Scotland is to broadcast live coverage of three matches from the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The action starts with a Highland derby on Friday, 2 April when Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle meet (BBC Scotland - 19:35 kick-off).

Dumbarton v Aberdeen (BBC One Scotland - 12:15 kick-off) will be played on the following day.

And the BBC bonanza ends on Monday, 5 April, with Queen of the South v Hibernian (BBC Scotland - 19:35pm).

The Celtic v Falkirk and Rangers v Cove Rangers ties will be shown by Premier Sports, while BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound will be across all of the matches.

Scottish Cup third-round draw

Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Brora Rangers v Stranraer

Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock

Rangers v Cove Rangers

Celtic v Falkirk

Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Queen of the South v Hibernian

Dumbarton v Aberdeen

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Dundee v St Johnstone

Ayr United v Clyde

Formartine United v Motherwell

Fraserburgh v Montrose