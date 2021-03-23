Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Brora Rangers, Scottish Cup

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Glen Kamara, who has two years remaining on his current deal, has confirmed he's held talks with Rangers over a new contract. (Daily Record)external-link

Winning league for Rangers will rank among Steven Gerrard's greatest achievements, says former Ibrox midfielder Joey Barton. (Scottish Sun)external-link

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass drops Celtic skipper Scott Brown hint as he vows to make Dons a force in Glasgow again. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown will be impossible to replace if he moves to Aberdeen, says the club's former defender Erik Sviatchenko. (Herald)external-link

Brian Irvine hopes his former Aberdeen team-mate Stephen Glass will be given the time to grow as a manager at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)external-link

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine reckons Scotland qualifying for the next World Cup would be an even bigger achievement than making Euro 2020. (Daily Record)external-link

Brora Rangers dedicate last night's shock Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts to club stalwart Sheena Manson, who recently passed away. (Press & Journal)external-link

Daily ExpressScottish SunDaily MailTimesThe Courier

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport