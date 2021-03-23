Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glen Kamara, who has two years remaining on his current deal, has confirmed he's held talks with Rangers over a new contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Winning league for Rangers will rank among Steven Gerrard's greatest achievements, says former Ibrox midfielder Joey Barton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass drops Celtic skipper Scott Brown hint as he vows to make Dons a force in Glasgow again. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown will be impossible to replace if he moves to Aberdeen, says the club's former defender Erik Sviatchenko. (Herald) external-link

Brian Irvine hopes his former Aberdeen team-mate Stephen Glass will be given the time to grow as a manager at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine reckons Scotland qualifying for the next World Cup would be an even bigger achievement than making Euro 2020. (Daily Record) external-link