Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Brora Rangers, Scottish Cup
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Glen Kamara, who has two years remaining on his current deal, has confirmed he's held talks with Rangers over a new contract. (Daily Record)
Winning league for Rangers will rank among Steven Gerrard's greatest achievements, says former Ibrox midfielder Joey Barton. (Scottish Sun)
New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass drops Celtic skipper Scott Brown hint as he vows to make Dons a force in Glasgow again. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic captain Scott Brown will be impossible to replace if he moves to Aberdeen, says the club's former defender Erik Sviatchenko. (Herald)
Brian Irvine hopes his former Aberdeen team-mate Stephen Glass will be given the time to grow as a manager at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)
Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine reckons Scotland qualifying for the next World Cup would be an even bigger achievement than making Euro 2020. (Daily Record)
Brora Rangers dedicate last night's shock Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts to club stalwart Sheena Manson, who recently passed away. (Press & Journal)