Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is poised to become Celtic boss, the 43-year-old having agreed in principle to become the successor to Neil Lennon at the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell is close to agreeing a contract extension with Motherwell despite interest from rival Premiership clubs and suitors in England, with manager Graham Alexander hopeful of tying down the 28-year-old after midfielder Robbie Crawford signed his new one-year contract. (Daily Record) external-link

American forward Cameron Harper, who left Celtic for New York Red Bulls after just one first-team appearance this season, says "there wasn't a full togetherness" at the Glasgow club and "cliques" existed in both the reserves and the first team. (American Soccer Now) external-link

Rangers forward Scott Wright says he has improved since his recent move from Aberdeen because of a new training regime to bulk up his physique. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy has defended departing head of football recruitment Nick Hammond over his transfer record despite their side failing to win a 10th consecutive league title. (The National) external-link

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has gone from being very good with the Glasgow club to being Arsenal's best player. (The Herald) external-link