World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Faroe Islands Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:45

Scotland face a third World Cup qualifying match in a week when Faroe Islands visit Hampden on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke's side are still without a win in Group F after draws with Austria and Israel.

Faroe Islands drew their opening game against Moldova before losing to Austria.

As well as home-based talent, the visitors have players in their squad who play club football in Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Bryne midfielder Meinhard Olsen's late goal secured Faroe Islands a draw against Moldova last Thursday and Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad scored the opener in Sunday's 3-1 defeat in Austria. Hakan Ericson's side last won in October against Andorra.

Should Scotland win, they stand to gain on Austria, Denmark or both with those two nations meeting in Vienna on Wednesday. The Danes have full points while Austria are on four points from two games.

Team news

Clarke indicated he may replace David Marshall in goal with Craig Gordon. Marshall has started the past three games, with Gordon last featuring in the November Nations League loss in Slovakia.

Forward Kevin Nisbet is still awaiting his Scotland debut, having been on the bench against Austria and Israel.

What are they saying?

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean: "We know that we have enough to qualify for tournaments, we have shown that. We just need to keep producing on a regular basis now. We put that pressure on ourselves and so does everyone else. Everyone wants the same outcome.

"We will prepare right and it is about mentality and application. If they sit in, we will be ready, if they have a go, we will be ready. We can't underestimate them. We have seen teams slip up recently and it is up to us to make sure that doesn't happen."

Faroe Islands captain Hallur Hansson: "Of course it's fun to be back. It's been 10 or 11 years, so a long time. Every time there is a draw for a new qualification I always hoped to see Scotland in the group, and now we are here so I'm looking forward to it.

"We of course have a lot of respect for our opponents. They're a really good team so we know it'll be a difficult challenge but we are always humble. We'll go for the win but we're realistic and prepare the way we normally do and see how it goes."

