World Cup Qualifying - European
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:45BulgariaBulgaria
Venue: Windsor Park

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria: Ian Baraclough set to retain three-man defence for vital World Cup qualifier

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough and Steven Davis
Ian Baraclough will recall his experienced men for Wednesday's vital game including skipper Steven Davis who will set a UK international caps record in the contest
World Cup European Qualifying, Group C: Northern Ireland v Bulgaria
Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland 22:45 BST

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is set to retain his preferred three-man defensive formation for the vital World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

Baraclough will recall experienced men including Steven Davis for Wednesday's game after he paraded a second-string side in the friendly defeat by USA.

Skipper Davis will set a new UK international caps record when he makes his 126th Northern Ireland appearance.

"It's a shape that can benefit the players we've got," said Baraclough.

"I don't see any reason to change that. It takes a bit of time to get used to that because players come here from different clubs, they play in different way.

"One or two of them play with three at the back (at their clubs) but play a slightly different style to us.

"(But) everybody has shown that they are capable of adapting to it."

An opening defeat by Italy has left Northern Ireland six points adrift of the top two in Group C with both the Azzurri and Switzerland having won their opening two qualifiers.

Bulgaria have suffered home defeats by the two group favourites in their opening fixtures and probably need a win in Belfast to keep alive any remote hopes of qualification.

Baraclough has not secured a win in 90 minutes during his 10 matches as Northern Ireland boss and the team are without a victory in 12 games.

More to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 31st March 2021

  • Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:45BulgariaBulgaria
  • ArmeniaArmenia17:00RomaniaRomania
  • GermanyGermany19:45North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
  • LiechtensteinLiechtenstein19:45IcelandIceland
  • GreeceGreece19:45GeorgiaGeorgia
  • SpainSpain19:45KosovoKosovo
  • LithuaniaLithuania19:45ItalyItaly
  • Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45FranceFrance
  • UkraineUkraine19:45KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • AustriaAustria19:45DenmarkDenmark
  • MoldovaMoldova19:45IsraelIsrael
  • ScotlandScotland19:45Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia21105414
2Portugal21103214
3Luxembourg11001013
4Azerbaijan100101-10
5R. of Ireland200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21107344
2Belgium21104224
3Belarus11004223
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22007256
2Montenegro22006246
3Netherlands21014403
4Norway21013303
5Latvia200214-30
6Gibraltar200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22005236
2Slovenia21012203
3Croatia21011103
4Slovakia20202202
5Cyprus201101-11
6Malta201135-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport