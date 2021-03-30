Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough will recall his experienced men for Wednesday's vital game including skipper Steven Davis who will set a UK international caps record in the contest

World Cup European Qualifying, Group C: Northern Ireland v Bulgaria Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland 22:45 BST

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is set to retain his preferred three-man defensive formation for the vital World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

Baraclough will recall experienced men including Steven Davis for Wednesday's game after he paraded a second-string side in the friendly defeat by USA.

Skipper Davis will set a new UK international caps record when he makes his 126th Northern Ireland appearance.

"It's a shape that can benefit the players we've got," said Baraclough.

"I don't see any reason to change that. It takes a bit of time to get used to that because players come here from different clubs, they play in different way.

"One or two of them play with three at the back (at their clubs) but play a slightly different style to us.

"(But) everybody has shown that they are capable of adapting to it."

An opening defeat by Italy has left Northern Ireland six points adrift of the top two in Group C with both the Azzurri and Switzerland having won their opening two qualifiers.

Bulgaria have suffered home defeats by the two group favourites in their opening fixtures and probably need a win in Belfast to keep alive any remote hopes of qualification.

Baraclough has not secured a win in 90 minutes during his 10 matches as Northern Ireland boss and the team are without a victory in 12 games.

