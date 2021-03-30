World Cup Qualifying - European
EnglandEngland19:45PolandPoland
Venue: Wembley Stadium

England v Poland: Full match preview and stats for World Cup qualifier

Last updated on .From the section England

Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring for England against Poland in a World Cup qualifier in 2013
Steve Gerrard scored the last time England played Poland in October 2013
World Cup 2022 qualifying: England v Poland
Venue: Wembley Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Mason Mount is a doubt for England's World Cup qualifier against Poland after sitting out training on Tuesday.

Midfielder Mount, 22, has started seven straight matches for his country and scored in Sunday's 2-0 win in Albania.

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing before Wednesday's match at Wembley.

Robert Lewandowski is injured, while Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski previously tested positive for Covid.

The Polish FA has asked Uefa whether midfielder Krychowiak can still link up with the squad.

After tests had shown he had a high level of antibodies, they are prepared for him to be tested again.

England are two points clear the top of Group I in World Cup 2022 qualifying

Match facts

  • England have lost just one of their 19 matches against Poland (W11 D7), losing 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in June 1973 in Chorzow.
  • The Three Lions have won their past seven home matches against Poland, a run stretching back to 1989.
  • This is the seventh World Cup group stage qualification campaign to see England face Poland, the most of two nations in the history of European World Cup qualifying.
  • England have lost just one of their past 49 World Cup/European Championship qualifying matches, losing 2-1 against the Czech Republic in October 2019. At home, the Three Lions are unbeaten in 29 qualifiers (W26 D3), winning each of their past 19.
  • Since losing three games in the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign (including defeat by England), Poland have lost just three of their subsequent 32 matches in World Cup/European Championship qualifying (W23 D6).
  • Nick Pope has kept a clean sheet in each of his six England appearances, the first Three Lions goalkeeper not to concede in any of their first six caps.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia21105414
2Portugal21103214
3Luxembourg11001013
4Azerbaijan100101-10
5R. of Ireland200224-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22004046
2Spain21103214
3Greece10101101
4Georgia200213-20
5Kosovo100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22004046
2Switzerland22004136
3Lithuania100101-10
4Northern Ireland100102-20
5Bulgaria200215-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21103124
2Finland20203302
3Ukraine20202202
4Bos-Herze10102201
5Kazakhstan100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21107344
2Belgium21104224
3Belarus11004223
4Wales100113-20
5Estonia2002410-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark2200100106
2Austria21105324
3Scotland20203302
4Faroe Islands201124-21
5Israel201113-21
6Moldova201119-81

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22007256
2Montenegro22006246
3Netherlands21014403
4Norway21013303
5Latvia200214-30
6Gibraltar200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22005236
2Slovenia21012203
3Croatia21011103
4Slovakia20202202
5Cyprus201101-11
6Malta201135-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Poland21106334
3Hungary21106334
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200204-40
6San Marino200208-80

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany22004046
2Armenia22003036
3North Macedonia21017343
4Romania21013303
5Iceland200205-50
6Liechtenstein200206-60
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

