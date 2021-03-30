Last updated on .From the section England

Steve Gerrard scored the last time England played Poland in October 2013

World Cup 2022 qualifying: England v Poland Venue: Wembley Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Mason Mount is a doubt for England's World Cup qualifier against Poland after sitting out training on Tuesday.

Midfielder Mount, 22, has started seven straight matches for his country and scored in Sunday's 2-0 win in Albania.

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing before Wednesday's match at Wembley.

Robert Lewandowski is injured, while Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski previously tested positive for Covid.

The Polish FA has asked Uefa whether midfielder Krychowiak can still link up with the squad.

After tests had shown he had a high level of antibodies, they are prepared for him to be tested again.

Match facts