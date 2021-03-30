|World Cup 2022 qualifying: England v Poland
|Venue: Wembley Date: Wednesday, 31 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Mason Mount is a doubt for England's World Cup qualifier against Poland after sitting out training on Tuesday.
Midfielder Mount, 22, has started seven straight matches for his country and scored in Sunday's 2-0 win in Albania.
Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing before Wednesday's match at Wembley.
Robert Lewandowski is injured, while Mateusz Klich and Lukasz Skorupski previously tested positive for Covid.
The Polish FA has asked Uefa whether midfielder Krychowiak can still link up with the squad.
After tests had shown he had a high level of antibodies, they are prepared for him to be tested again.
- Shaw 'massively regrets' pulling out of past England camps
- Mount approaching 'certain starter' status
- Lewandowski to miss World Cup qualifier
- Pick your England starting XI to face Poland
Match facts
- England have lost just one of their 19 matches against Poland (W11 D7), losing 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in June 1973 in Chorzow.
- The Three Lions have won their past seven home matches against Poland, a run stretching back to 1989.
- This is the seventh World Cup group stage qualification campaign to see England face Poland, the most of two nations in the history of European World Cup qualifying.
- England have lost just one of their past 49 World Cup/European Championship qualifying matches, losing 2-1 against the Czech Republic in October 2019. At home, the Three Lions are unbeaten in 29 qualifiers (W26 D3), winning each of their past 19.
- Since losing three games in the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign (including defeat by England), Poland have lost just three of their subsequent 32 matches in World Cup/European Championship qualifying (W23 D6).
- Nick Pope has kept a clean sheet in each of his six England appearances, the first Three Lions goalkeeper not to concede in any of their first six caps.