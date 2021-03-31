League One
GillinghamGillingham0WiganWigan Athletic0

Gillingham v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 21O'Connor
  • 10Graham
  • 8Dempsey
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 16MacDonald
  • 15Akinde
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 7Willock
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Lee
  • 12Bastien
  • 14McKenzie
  • 17Johnson
  • 23Woods

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jones
  • 2Darikwa
  • 4Tilt
  • 5Johnston
  • 34Robinson
  • 8Evans
  • 12Ojo
  • 9Lang
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 16Proctor

Substitutes

  • 6Whelan
  • 7Clough
  • 10Keane
  • 15Gardner
  • 20Dodoo
  • 25Evans
  • 32Long
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Proctor (Wigan Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Funso Ojo (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 31st March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull382171063313270
2Peterborough372161065372869
3Sunderland361813555272867
4Lincoln City371881155401562
5Portsmouth361771253391458
6Blackpool351691044321257
7Doncaster35176125345857
8Oxford Utd37168135143856
9Gillingham39168155450456
10Charlton371511115450456
11Ipswich36167133937255
12MK Dons38159145552354
13Accrington36158134951-253
14Crewe36149134446-251
15Fleetwood371311134132950
16Plymouth381310154960-1149
17Shrewsbury351113114041-146
18Burton36118174661-1541
19Swindon37114224465-2137
20Northampton3899203254-2236
21Wimbledon36812163659-2336
22Wigan3899203964-2536
23Bristol Rovers3897223660-2434
24Rochdale36711184667-2132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC