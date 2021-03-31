Gillingham v Wigan Athletic

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Wigan Athletic).
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 21O'Connor
- 10Graham
- 8Dempsey
- 4O'Keefe
- 16MacDonald
- 15Akinde
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 7Willock
- 9Samuel
- 11Lee
- 12Bastien
- 14McKenzie
- 17Johnson
- 23Woods
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jones
- 2Darikwa
- 4Tilt
- 5Johnston
- 34Robinson
- 8Evans
- 12Ojo
- 9Lang
- 30Aasgaard
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 16Proctor
Substitutes
- 6Whelan
- 7Clough
- 10Keane
- 15Gardner
- 20Dodoo
- 25Evans
- 32Long
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Connor Ogilvie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Funso Ojo (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Akinde (Gillingham).
Post update
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
John Akinde (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.