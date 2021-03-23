Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Stranraer and Edinburgh City both leapfrogged Elgin City in the battle for promotion from Scottish League Two.

Second half goals from Andy Stirling and Tam Orr earned Stranraer a 2-0 home win over Brechin City and moved them up to third.

Ouzy See scored twice either side of a Martin McGowan goal as Edinburgh City took all three points from Albion Rovers.

That moved them up to fourth and into the promotion play-off spots.