Newcastle's Isaac Hayden out for season with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden will miss the rest of the season as a result of the knee injury he suffered during the defeat at Brighton.
The 26-year old was stretchered off in the first half on Saturday after a challenge with Yves Bissouma and a scan has revealed "significant" damage.
He will not require surgery, however, and will now begin a rehabilitation programme.
Hayden has played 27 times this season, scoring one goal.
The former England Under-21 player, who joined Newcastle from Arsenal, said on Saturday the incident with Bissouma "was a complete accident".
Hayden has been a regular for the Magpies in the Premier League for the last four seasons and his absence will be a blow for Steve Bruce as he attempts to steer his team - which is two points above third-bottom Fulham - away from relegation trouble.
- Are we getting breakfast all wrong? Lockdown has changed our habits - should we change them permanently?
- Our Silent Emergency with Roman Kemp: 'Men feel unable to confide in those close to them'