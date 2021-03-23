Shiels secured his first win since taking over as Swifts boss earlier this month

Dungannon Swifts claimed their first win under new boss Dean Shiels with a 2-1 success over Crusaders at Stangmore Park.

Callum Byers' close-range effort had Dungannon ahead at the break before Rory Patterson doubled their lead with a stunning free kick.

Jamie McGonigle pulled a goal back for Crusaders with a header on 77.

However, it wasn't enough to prevent a seventh defeat in 10 games for Stephen Baxter's side.

Dungannon remain bottom of the Irish Premiership despite ending a run of seven straight defeats.

The Swifts were missing first choice goalkeeper Roy Carroll, who is on coaching duty with the Northern Ireland international squad, resulting in Sam Johnston returning between the posts for the first time in two months.

And the former Ards keeper excelled on the half-hour mark as he produced a stunning save to deny Jamie McGonigle.

Michael Ruddy's cross from the left was superbly controlled by the Crusaders striker who immediately swivelled and fired a shot which looked destined for the bottom corner until Johnston sprang across his goal to brilliantly turn the effort behind with his left hand.

Despite plenty of easy-on-the-eye build-up play, it took Dungannon 37 minutes to register a meaningful effort on goal as Oisin Smyth cut inside from the right and his fierce strike was parried out by Jonny Tuffey with Ryan Mayse sending his follow-up shot narrowly wide.

With the Swifts' confidence growing, they got their reward with the opening goal two minutes before the break.

Michael Carvill's inswinging corner saw Callum Byers tussle with Daniel Larmour and the ball eventually trickled into the net with the Dungannon defender getting the congratulations from his team-mates.

The half-time introduction of Ross Clarke brought new impetus to Crusaders' attack and the substitute's early cross finding McGonigle but the ball was fractionally behind the striker and he could only fire over, while Declan Caddell was just inches away from converting Michael Ruddy's cross from the left.

At the other end, Ryan Mayse produced a marvellous first-time volley from Ethan McGee's cut-back with Tuffey impressively turning the ball over the bar.

But Dungannon's attacking intent eventually produced a second goal on the hour mark. It came from a stunning free kick from Patterson 25 yards from goal with the striker's thunderous effort going in straight above the head of Tuffey who had little chance to react to it.

It should have been 3-0 three minutes later when Patterson was sent clear of the Crusaders defence but he tried to curl the ball past the advancing Tuffey but only succeeded in firing over the target.

The former Northern Ireland striker was guilty of an even more glaring miss on 71 minutes when he connected with Rhyss Campbell's low cross from three yards out but could only smash his effort off the underside of the crossbar.

That miss became even more important as Crusaders found a way back into the game on 76 minutes. Substitute Paul Heatley's shot was parried out by Johnston but Michael Ruddy returned the ball immediately across goal for McGonigle to score with a flashing header.

Dungannon thought they had restored their two-goal advantage with 11 minutes left when Michael Carvill got a toe end on Ethan McGee's low cross to poke the ball under Tuffey but he was adjudged to be offside.

Crusaders also had an effort chalked off near the end when referee Ross Dunlop rightly spotted a nudge on Johnston by Adam Lecky before the Crusaders striker nodded home Declan Caddell's hanging cross.

Amazingly there was time for even more late drama as Crusaders came within a whisker of snatching a point deep in stoppage time but Ross Clarke's low effort came off the inside of the post before being cleared.

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels: "It feels good because the lads have worked hard since I came in and the win just confirms the belief.

"In every game so far we have played really well and not got the victory but today it's satisfying to see the lads get the three points. Once a win comes, they believe it more.

"The character is there. When you're bottom of the league, doubt creeps in. We had three golden chances to go 3-0 up but we conceded but the character to get over the line was brilliant to a man.

"Rory (Patterson) gives so much to the team regarding his hold-up play, his organisation, he's smart about when to buy fouls and he's a goalscorer. He offers us something that we lack - if we can get movement around him, he's a big asset to us."

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter: "We haven't done enough in this game.

"We've hit the post with the last kick of the game and if it had gone in, Dungannon would have felt robbed because they created the better chances, they had more possession of the ball, they passed it better than us and they got into better positions to score goals.

"We can't complain about the result - Dungannon were better than us tonight. We need to get our act together because it's not good enough from us."