Conor McMenamin and Jay Donnelly rescued three points for Glentoran after Rory Brown's mistake

Glentoran fought back from a goal down to beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 in the Irish Premiership at Milltown.

Warrenpoint made the breakthrough when Adam Carroll took advantage of a howler by goalkeeper Rory Brown on 56 minutes.

Glentoran were level two minutes later when Conor McMenamin converted from the spot when Rhys Marshall was brought down by Danny Wallace.

Jay Donnelly headed home the winner with eight minutes to go from Marcus Kane's delivery.

In a goalless first-half, Donnelly was unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheet when he had an effort chalked off for offside before Luke Gallagher got back well to clear off the line after the forward skipped past home goalkeeper Gabriel Sava.

It was Barry Gray's side who broke the deadlock thanks to a moment of madness from Brown, who was starting in goal in place of Dayle Coleing who is on international duty with Gibraltar.

Luke McCullough clipped the ball towards his own keeper, who looked to grab the ball but it squirted away from his control as he pounced towards the Milltown turf. Carroll, on loan from Linfield, collected the pieces and had the easy job of scoring into the unguarded net.

However the host's lead lasted just two minutes when Marshall was caught by the sliding Danny Wallace and Lee Tavinder pointed straight to the spot. Former Warrenpoint attacker McMenamin stroked the spot kick home to level the game.

Glentoran took the lead with eight minutes to go when Warrenpoint were caught napping from a quick free-kick. Jamie McDonagh played Marcus Kane in down the left flank and the defender whipped in an excellent cross which was met by the leaping Donnelly.

Rory Donnelly and Hrvoje Plum wasted chances to extend Glentoran's lead late on but Mick McDermott's men head back to the Oval with three points.