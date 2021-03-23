Mason Greenwood: Manchester United striker withdraws from England Under-21s squad
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England Under-21s squad for the European Championships because of an injury.
United are hopeful it is not a serious issue but Greenwood will be unable to take part in any training this week.
It was the 19-year-old's first call-up to any England squad since he was sent home from the first team last September having breached coronavirus protocols.
More to follow.