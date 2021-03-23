Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Josh Magennis made his full NI debut in a friendly against Turkey in 2010

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis has described his experience of suffering from Covid-19 over the Christmas period as "scary".

Magennis tested positive on 23 December and subsequently suffered "30-minute coughing fits" and breathing problems.

"There was probably a bit of ignorance. I thought I was an athlete, youngish and healthy, so I'd just be able to bat it off," said the Hull City forward.

"That wasn't the case. I ended up in bed for a few days and losing weight."

"I didn't lose my taste or smell but it was a tornado of emotions. It was scary being asthmatic and not being able to breathe to full capacity.

"I managed to pull through and I've come out the other side of it."

Magennis will hope to add to his 58 Northern Ireland caps and eight international goals when Ian Baraclough's side face Italy in their opening World Cup qualifier in Parma on Thursday.

The Italians are on a 22-match unbeaten run under manager Roberto Mancini.

A friendly with the USA in Belfast follows on Sunday, then a home encounter with Bulgaria in Belfast on 31 March.

Mix of experience and young blood

"It's been a long season, picking up niggles here and there but I'm just trying to look after my body as much as I can and I'm ready to go, looking forward to the challenge ahead," explained the 30-year-old.

"Since I've been around the squad we have always been competitive in qualifying series, whether that be Euros or World Cups, so we're looking to do that again.

"People who have been in and around the squad a while have experience of big games and these type of occasions while the young blood coming through hopefully can help us with our energy.

"It's nice to come up against another top nation. It'll be a tough game - they have players of great quality but we go into the game full of confidence.

"We know our strengths so if we implement those hopefully that will be enough. We don't know when we are beaten and we don't know when to give up.

"We just work hard and keep doing what we need to do."