Raith Rovers' Iain Davidson sparked an angry reaction following his dismissal last week

An investigation is underway into Raith Rovers' Iain Davidson allegedly using discriminatory language during their defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last Tuesday.

The defender was dismissed for a heavy challenge on Nikolay Todorov after just 11 minutes at Stark's Park.

But an alleged incident involving the 37-year-old is now being looked at by the Scottish FA.

Raith Rovers have submitted a letter of defence of the player.

The Kirkcaldy club, Inverness and the SFA all declined to comment when approached by the BBC.

Daniel MacKay went on to score the winner in a 1-0 win for the home side.