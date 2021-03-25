Last updated on .From the section Wales

Defender Brandon Cooper has played twice for Swansea City's senior side

International friendly: Wales v Mexico Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Swansea City centre-back Brandon Cooper has been called up to the senior Wales squad for the first time.

Cooper, 21, was with the Under-21s but has been added for Saturday's friendly with Mexico and Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic.

Fellow defenders Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer have withdrawn from the Wales party through injury.

James Lawrence started Wednesday's 3-1 qualifying defeat in Belgium, but is unavailable for Wales' next two games.

The St Pauli centre-back is unable to travel to Wales for the games in Cardiff with Mexico and the Czech Republic due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Cooper has joined up with Robert Page's senior squad and trained on Thursday morning.

Ethan Ampadu, who played in midfield against Belgium, can play in defence. However, Wales are also short on midfield options with Aaron Ramsey absent through injury and Joe Allen being assessed after he came off early on in the Belgium defeat.

Another Swansea central defender, Ben Cabango, was an unused substitute in Leuven.

Swansea academy product Cooper signed a new contract with the Championship club in December, having impressed while on loan at Newport County in the first half of the season.

Cooper has played twice for Swansea, although he is yet to feature since being recalled from the Newport loan in January.