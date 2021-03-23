Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lewis joined Newcastle United from Norwich City ln summer 2020

Jamal Lewis is a major doubt for Northern Ireland's opening World Cup qualifier away to Italy on Thursday night because of a groin injury.

The Newcastle United left-back did not train with the squad on Tuesday.

Manager Ian Baraclough said he will make a late decision on the defender's fitness for the game in Parma.

Experienced centre-half Jonny Evans, who played for Leicester City on Sunday, did not train on Tuesday either but is fit to face Italy.

Baraclough has already lost striker Conor Washington from his squad due to injury, while winger Jordan Jones had to pull out just before the panel was announced.

In-form Linfield forward Shayne Lavery has been called up to the squad, while uncapped 19-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes has also been added.