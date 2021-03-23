Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ben Davies was a part of the Wales side who beat Belgium in their Euro 2016 quarter-final

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Belgium v Wales Venue: Den Dreef, Leuven Date: Wednesday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, S4C Highlights: Match of the Day Wales, BBC One Wales, 24 March, from 22:45 GMT and later on demand

Defenders Ben Davies and Tom Lockyer have withdrawn from Wales' squad for Wednesday's World Cup qualifier away to Belgium because of injury.

The Football Association of Wales did not specify the nature of the injuries when it tweeted the news on Tuesday. external-link

Tottenham left-back Davies, 27, is a particularly significant blow as he is an important first-team player with 58 caps to his name.

Luton centre-back Lockyer, 26, has also featured regularly in recent seasons.

Wales did not disclose how long they expect Davies and Lockyer to be missing, though assistant manager Robert Page will be holding a news conference later on Tuesday.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out through injury, while Bournemouth's David Brooks was already sidelined.

Wales start their World Cup campaign away against Belgium on Wednesday and then have a friendly against Mexico on Saturday, before their second qualifier at home against the Czech Republic on 30 March.