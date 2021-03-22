Last updated on .From the section Football

Former England striker Frank Worthington has died aged 72 following a long illness.

Worthington, who won eight England caps and scored twice for the national team, began his career at Huddersfield Town.

He went on to make more than 200 appearances for Leicester City and played for clubs including Bolton, Birmingham City, Southampton, Leeds United and Sunderland.

He also had a spell as player-manager of Tranmere Rovers.

