Gary Bowyer helped Blackpool to promotion from League Two but left the following season amid off-field issues

Former Blackburn and Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is set to be appointed as Salford City's new manager, following the departure of Richie Wellens.

Wellens' exit was announced by the League Two club on Monday after less than five months in the role.

Bowyer, 49, has been identified as the first-choice replacement, with the appointment due to be confirmed before Saturday's trip to Exeter.

Salford are ninth in the table, six points off the play-offs.

The Ammies began the season with high hopes of promotion but Graham Alexander was axed after a disappointing start to the campaign and a run of seven points from eight games, culminating in Saturday's defeat at Cheltenham, brought Wellens' short stint at the club to an end.

Bowyer, the son of ex-Manchester City and Nottingham Forest stalwart Ian, is currently under-23s manager at Derby, having left his last senior role at Bradford in February 2020.

He guided Blackpool to promotion in 2017, but resigned a year later amid the turmoil at the club.