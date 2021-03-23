Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen are closing in on appointing Stephen Glass as their new manager.

The Pittodrie club parted company with Derek McInnes in March after eight years at the helm.

And Glass, who is the current head coach with Atlanta United 2, now looks set to return to the club where he began his playing career.

Celtic captain Scott Brown and England's striker coach Alan Russell have been linked with moves to the club as members of Glass' backroom team.

McInnes left his post by mutual consent following a draw against Scottish Premiership strugglers Hamilton Academical with the Pittodrie side's hopes of catching third-placed Hibernian looking slim.

Aberdeen are seven points adrift with 15 left to play for, having won just one of their last 10 matches.

Chairman Dave Cormack, who is based in Atlanta, took advice from Sir Alex Ferguson on their managerial search, with youth coach Paul Sheerin currently overseeing first-team duties.

Glass, 44, began his career at Aberdeen, enjoying a four-year spell in the first team before moving on to Newcastle United. Spells at Watford, Hibs, Dunfermline Athletic and the Carolina Railhawks followed, with the midfielder winning one Scotland cap in 1998 against the Faroe Islands.

After retiring, he went on to spend two years as assistant manager at Shamrock Rovers, before taking up a role at Atlanta in 2017.